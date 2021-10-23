Does it matter whether we call Jan. 6 an "armed insurrection?"
I wasn't quite sure what Byron York was trying to establish in his "What happened January 6 not an 'armed' insurrection" column (Globe, Oct. 13).
I think he was whining about an unfair use of the word "armed" since shots were not fired by the rioters and more guns were not confiscated on the scene.
He admitted that, since most arrests have happened after the fact, we'll never know for sure how many rioters were carrying guns when they stormed our Capitol.
Nonetheless, he claimed that since the actual gun count that day was low, the Trump terrorists' violence should not be labeled an "armed insurrection."
He lists some of the weapons used in deadly force against police on Jan. 6. However, since these weapons were not guns, he objected that the insurrectionists should not be labeled "armed."
Does it really make a difference whether someone attacks a police officer with a gun, or a baseball bat, or a hockey stick, or any of the other weapons used on that day? Each is potentially deadly. And using weapons of any kind against our police is not something any of us should defend.
Quibbling about the use of the word "armed" seems an irresponsible attempt to apologize for the violence that befell our country on Jan. 6. I don't care if the rioters used guns, pepper spray, flagpoles, knives or their bare hands to assault officers and demolish millions of dollars worth of our property. It doesn't matter what you call it. It was a violent assault on our democracy, and York should be ashamed of his petty objection.
Sherry Buchanan
Springfield
