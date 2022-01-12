“A year later serious questions still linger, including: How did we get here? How did we get to the point where we have lost faith not just in the election process, but in the basic goodness and integrity of each other?”
The above excerpt from the Joplin editorial (Jan. 6) reeks of either political bias or simple ignorance.
The riots in D.C. of Jan. 6, 2020, are in my estimation obscene, and borne of frustration. This was a case of a rally of thousands of patriotic Americans, most of whom believed our voter system had been corrupted, and for a few hundred let their passions overcome them. It was hardly an “insurrection." There was but one death directly attributed to the rioting, and that was the shooting of one of the protesters.
This whole Congressional charade masking as an investigation is a political ploy aimed to eliminate Donald Trump forevermore from national politics — nothing more, nothing less.
Donald Trump definitely believed (and still does) that the system was corrupt.
But let’s go to the question posed by the editorial board: How did we get here?
I’m glad you asked. Could the fact that for 18 months prior to the election, Democrats on the national stage as well as local officials in Democrat-controlled cities across the country never lifted a hand to quell the looting and violence being perpetrated on our citizenry? In fact, they along with their faithful allies in most major news outlets chose to ignore it altogether! What did they do instead? Why, that’s correct, they defunded the police!
This most certainly was not the reason for the riots in D.C., but I would contend it was a major contributing factor. It’s called frustration.
Perry Davis
Carthage
