Jasper County CASA is an organization whose mission is to train and support volunteers that advocate for the best interests of foster children in Jasper County. Our agency is new to our community but already we have proven that if a foster child or sibling group has a Court Appointed Special Advocate assigned, they are much more likely to graduate from high school, discover stability, and most importantly, find a forever home.
We currently have over 500 children in foster care in Jasper County but only 86 volunteers to serve those children. We need over 200 volunteers so every child has a CASA assigned. I know there are many community members who want to serve but are nervous or apprehensive about the commitment. Being a CASA is not being a foster parent but acting as an advocate to make sure the child is safe and all their needs are being met. Such activities could include visiting their school, meeting with counselors, foster parents, and other people involved in the child’s life. We have volunteers from 21 to 80 years old and they can be employed part time, full time or retired. On average, CASA volunteers spend 10-12 hour per month, but it will depend on the child or sibling group case.
With the pandemic, the need is even greater than before. If you have been considering being a volunteer but not sure what would be involved, I urge you to reach out to CASA and learn how you help today. We desperately need advocates, so please consider being a volunteer.
Please visit https://jascocasa.org/ or call 417-680-3250 for more information.
Suzanne Hall
Jasper County CASA vice president
