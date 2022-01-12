As if there is not enough to be ashamed of regarding the actions of our government people in Jefferson City, legislators and others gathered in the Capitol rotunda on Jan. 6 listening to a presentation complete with a big screen visual aid titled “How the 2020 election was stolen.” This was how they recognized the anniversary of the insurrection at the national Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Was there any acknowledgement that a violent mob waving Confederate battle flags and weapons wreaked havoc in our national Capitol?
Was there any outrage about the injuries and deaths inflicted by the vicious onslaught?
Was there any empathy expressed for the legislators — Republican and Democrat alike — who were terrorized and traumatized by the invasion of their workplace?
That workplace, the United States Capitol building, is the literal and symbolic center of our democracy, and the legislators gathered there that day were there to uphold the Constitution and the peaceful transfer of the presidency. Any attempt to thwart that process should be viewed for what it is — treason.
The continuation of the big lie about a stolen election, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, only serves to continue the division of this country and the disruption of its democratic processes.
What is the remedy? We must accept the facts reported from the multiple reliable sources of the media, the courts and government officials. We must vote out anyone who tries to refute those facts with nonsense that is easily recognizable. Don’t think for one minute that we need a dictator to fix things. We need honest, responsible, clear-thinking people who understand what this nation and its democracy means. Right now many seem to be hiding in the shadows.
Gwen Hunt
Webb City
