Two things struck me while reading state Sen. Jill Carter’s recent opinion piece (Globe, April 22).
First was her disingenuous attempt to pit rural Missourians against what she refers to as “urbanites.” Carter wrote that “the way in which voters ratify changes to the (Missouri) Constitution must ensure that voices in rural Missouri are not subservient to the urbanites.” This is laughable given that it is the rural counties in Missouri that have political power. Gosh, if the urbanites determined statewide outcomes, we would be represented in the U.S. Senate by Trudy Busch Valentine, given that she carried Jackson and St. Louis counties by over 60% of the vote in 2022.
Seventy-five percent of Missouri’s representation in the U.S. House of Representatives is by Republicans elected from six of the state’s eight congressional districts, and those six could all be considered rural.
Democrats consistently represent the urbanites living in Kansas City and St. Louis. Otherwise, it is the rural counties who elect our senators, governor, secretary of state, attorney general, auditor and majorities in both the state House and Senate.
So Carter doesn’t really need to advocate, as she wrote, so “the voices of rural Missourian are not ignored.”
Those voices are being well looked after. So it makes me wonder why she would she make her argument seem to be between the voters in the cities and the rural parts of the state.
The second thing Carter’s column failed to make clear regarding her proposed changes to the initiative petition process by SJR28 is that instead of any constitutional amendment (or new constitution) taking effect when approved by a simple majority of the votes cast on the measure statewide, it would also require a simple majority of the votes cast in a majority of the state representative districts.
There are 163 state representative districts, the vast majority of which are rural and consistently vote Republican. This makes me think of the old saying that something “has a snowball’s chance in hell.”
What Carter and some of her Republican colleagues are attempting to do with their proposed changes to the initiative petition process is use their raw political power to make it harder for that power to be challenged by the majority of all the voters in Missouri.
They are doing all they can to lock their power in and ours out. A more fair process has and will continue to serve Missouri better than the changes proposed by any of these attempts being considered to make it harder for voters to initiate legislation or amend the constitution.
