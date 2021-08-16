Watching the news today (Aug. 16) and seeing Afghanistan people hanging on to airplanes carrying people out of the country reminds me that former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said Joe Biden had been wrong on every foreign policy since he had been in Washington.
He should have had the people evacuated before he withdrew the troops. He will be responsible for many deaths in that country.
Another area where he is wrong is on the southern border. While we fight the delta strain of COVID-19, what is the Biden administration doing? It is releasing COVID-19-positive people into the population.
I am sorry to say this, but Joe Biden is incompetent.
Bill Talley Carthage
