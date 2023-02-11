I see again that Joplin has adequate money for all kinds of projects, but not enough to get the trolleys running again.
It seems to me this is a service greatly needed and would be very easy to implement. Service the trolleys and hire the drivers. The city was able to find more money for firefighters and police officers. They need to pony up for trolley drivers. Get with the program. Serve the people most in need.
I don't need the service. I don't live in Joplin. But my heart really goes out to those who need dependable daily public transportation.
Don Eiken
Carthage
