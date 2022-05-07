The city of Joplin wanting to raise taxes to support the police and fire departments sounds like a good idea. However, there are other ways to increase the salaries without actually increasing the money from the property owners.
The best two ways to increase the city revenue would be to enforce all city codes and enforce mandatory vehicle requirements. For example, at the residential area I live in, two different homes were building swimming pools. Neither one ever built a safety fence around the pool while they were being built. In fact, one of these homes did not even put up a regular fence after the pool was built. Several neighbors called the city about it because we were worried about children going over and falling in. The city agreed that a fence should be put up, but never enforced it. Most cities would issue a hefty fine to the homeowner.
Builders have dumped gravel, dirt, sod and building supplies that the city had to clean up. Again, in most cities, builders would be fined for these discrepancies.
As far as vehicles, my husband and I play a game of "Will the motorcycle, scooter, go-kart on the public street have a license plate?" Most of the time the answer is no.
I have never lived in a place where so many vehicles do not have license plates. One day I asked my builder (who did not have a license plate on his truck) about this and he told me that if it was a work vehicle you did not need to have a license plate. I asked that same question at the Department of Motor Vehicles, and was told that any vehicle on the street had to have a license plate. Therefore, the city could make a lot of money by enforcing its own laws and codes.
I don't have a problem with paying higher taxes as long as the city is enforcing the rules and regulations that they have come up with it.
Cindy Dell
Joplin
