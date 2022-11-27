I believe David Turner is wrong (Globe, Nov. 22) that we should just accept the fact of more empty buildings downtown because that is the inevitable result of change. The correct approach is to accept the change and adapt to it.
Yes, it is true that the mall drew department store and other retailer customers from downtown and that online stores drew those customers away from the mall. But the city should not and has not just accepted the empty buildings left behind in downtown. They repurposed them to, among other things, residential units. This in turn is creating a whole new set of demands for retail products and services downtown.
Joplin is doing a good job of remaking its downtown. It should not expect more empty buildings. It should continue to move even faster in the direction it is headed
Bret B. Baker Grove, Oklahoma
