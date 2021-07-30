A few days after meeting a family from Joplin, they are still on our minds.
Two teachers and their charming children who were our camping neighbors in Yosemite’s Tuolumne campground left a lasting impression.
After more than a year of keeping our country going as essential workers, they were pleasant, friendly and wholesome. It was a delightful privilege to meet them. We commend them and their colleagues for their examples of our country’s strength.
Mike and Stephanie Sheltz
Bishop, California
