A few days after meeting a family from Joplin, they are still on our minds.

Two teachers and their charming children who were our camping neighbors in Yosemite’s Tuolumne campground left a lasting impression.

After more than a year of keeping our country going as essential workers, they were pleasant, friendly and wholesome. It was a delightful privilege to meet them. We commend them and their colleagues for their examples of our country’s strength.

Mike and Stephanie Sheltz

Bishop, California

