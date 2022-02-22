Tom Smart’s letter (Globe, Jan. 26) was written respectfully and with reasoned thought. The 100-year-old Memorial Hall is failing. The concrete and steel are weak and the repair will cost about $25 million — if it can be done for that price. Spending money on the hall will obligate the city to expenses with little chance for recouping the costs of the rebuild or future maintenance.
Many of the older citizens have fond memories of concerts, circuses and maybe boxing at the hall. Nostalgia aside, what will Joplin gain after an expensive rebuild?
The big name performers and professional entertainers can’t afford to put on a show at the Hall because seating is limited. The Sprint Center in Kansas City has 19,000 seats and they sell that venue out!
The city of Joplin has infrastructure needs now that must be dealt with for the city’s health and safety; for sewage drainage, and safe drinking water. The police and firemen and other city personnel must be compensated with competitive wages. The city has little choice in these necessary issues. These must be dealt with no matter what.
The veterans do have memorial stones with the names of the armed forces lost in war. These memorials can be made more apparent to the public if the vets and community desired.
Recently, downtown has seen a new juvenile justice center built, which was a welcomed improvement, soon the new county courthouse will be finished, replacing an inadequate and unsafe building. The cost of these new buildings was money well spent.
Jim Gant
Joplin
