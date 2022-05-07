On May 3 Joplin lost one of its quiet heroes.
Dr. Hish Majzoub came to Joplin in 1974 as our first — and only at the time — neurosurgeon. For nearly two decades he served alone, providing life-saving care 24/7, leaving town only when required by the profession to obtain education to maintain certification in the specialty.
Few outside of healthcare know the dedication required to be available at a moment’s notice, abruptly halting whatever activities are ongoing to heed the call of patients in dire need, day after day after day, night after night after night, without relief. Fortunately when Joplin‘s neurosurgical resources expanded in the 1990s, Dr. Majzoub was an allowed days off call but he continued to save lives and relieve suffering for another 20+ years.
It was during that time that I, as a relatively new neurosurgeon, benefited from his wealth of experience and wisdom. It is a testament to his character and devotion that I cannot recall an instance when Hish did not respond affirmatively to a request for advice or assistance whether from a patient, a fellow physician or a neurosurgical college.
His reticence belied the humor, compassion and intellectual curiosity known to his friends, family and coworkers. His unparalleled dedication, small smile, the twinkle in his eyes, and his skilled and caring hands are to be remembered and honored.
Ellen Nichols
Joplin
