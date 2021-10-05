I would like to commend the entire Joplin Mercy emergency room staff and the first responders for their lifesaving measures for me on Sept. 26.
I know that there was a lot of extra effort to find me a specialized surgeon and facility. The air ambulance crew was first class. From the moment I arrived at University of Kansas Medical Center, I was amazed at the care I received. Thank you all so very much. The clot-busting medication I was receiving intravenously was kept going during the whole process.
The only face I remember in the Mercy emergency room was the nurse who said she had good news for me. She could finally give me something for my pain. My blood pressure had simply been too low and I had to wait until some dissolving of my massive pulmonary embolism.
After evaluation at KU Med Center, it was deemed that the clot-removing surgery would not be necessary. This made my wife, family and friends very happy.
I know that there were more prayers for me than I will ever know. Thank you all very much. I was able to return home Sept. 29. I will close by stating the fact that KU Med Center would not have accepted me without a negative COVID-19 test. I’m so glad that I’m fully vaccinated.
Please just get the shot if you been putting it off for no good reason.
Sam Calvin Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.