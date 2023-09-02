Nationwide, traffic deaths continue to rise (46,000 last year according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), and there are a number of possible explanations, but one factor that Missourians must now take seriously is marijuana use. A University of Illinois study linked marijuana use to an increase in traffic fatalities of up to 10%.
I’m not writing to chide people who enjoy cannabis, but I think we can all agree that those under its influence should not be sitting behind the wheel of a car. It becomes difficult, however, to expect them to abstain from driving when living in a place like Joplin, where it’s virtually impossible to travel without a car.
There are several factors that make a place more or less walkable, such as zoning codes, parking minimums and street layout. But at a basic level, to make a place walkable it must have a safe place for people to walk — a usable sidewalk, which most of the city lacks.
Joplin has found a way to benefit from the rapid increase in marijuana consumption in the form of a tax. The city government estimates that tax will bring in an extra $300,000 in revenue. It seems very reasonable that the city should use those new funds to mitigate some of the negative effects of the drug.
An important way to mitigate the effects of marijuana use is to make the city more walkable for our high-minded neighbors (as well as the elderly, the disabled, children and others who can’t or don’t want to drive) by building sidewalks.
The proposed 2024 budget calls for $150,000 for “neighborhood transportation (sidewalks).” At an average of $9 per square foot, that will only build about 1/3 of a mile of 5-foot-wide sidewalks on a single side of the street. Meanwhile the budget allocates ten times that amount for undefined “Street projects” not counting the big-ticket items such as the $9 million widening of Zora.
What if the city took that extra $300,000 and tripled the sidewalk budget for 2024, making a real impact on neighborhood walkability. Whether or not you use the sidewalks, they could help keep the streets a little safer for all of us.
Zach Spiering
Joplin
