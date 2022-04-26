Thanks to the Globe and Geoff Caldwell (April 16) for that interesting column about the Doolittle Raid on Japan 80 years ago.
Travis Hoover, a longtime Joplin resident, was pilot of the No. 2 plane. He took off from the aircraft carrier Hornet right after Jimmy Doolittle and was Doolittle’s wingman all the way over Japan.
Geoff is right that it is sad that we no longer have anyone alive to tell stories of that day. I was so fortunate to hear many stories about the raid and the war directly from Travis Hoover — he had some good ones.
Bret Baker
Grove, Oklahoma
