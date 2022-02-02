A well-deserved thank you to the four school board members who rejected MOSO CAPS. All of their reasons for voting "no" are valid, but I have a few more to add as I am able to opine in disregard of any politically correct restrictions.
When I think of industry, what doesn't come to mind are banks, brokerage houses and hospitals. Study in human resources, health sciences and marketing/entrepreneurship just don't gush industry for me. The list of businesses and organizations claiming favor for the program included not one real industry. The only industry that would benefit from the CAPS spin is the higher education industry and consultant-to-education industry.
I am sorry that Missouri Southern State University and the three other board members feel affronted and hurt. Too bad.
For the four who stood firm on a foundation of sensible and deliberate consideration, know you are appreciated and thank you once again.
Larry Carsten
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.