Cheers to the homeowners not wanting the Tin Cup Trail.
The Hope Park Playground equipment would be a much better investment than another walking trail, which benefits few residents.
Pay a good wage to keep trolleys runnings. Pay a good wage to our young people — lifeguards for pools and young summer mowers to keep areas mowed.
Investing in good wages makes cities grow and young people stay in our cities, as well as out-of-towners. We need to have the pools running.
Quit spending for trails. That’s overkill.
Lil Baker Joplin
