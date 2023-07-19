Cheers to the homeowners not wanting the Tin Cup Trail.

The Hope Park Playground equipment would be a much better investment than another walking trail, which benefits few residents.

Pay a good wage to keep trolleys runnings. Pay a good wage to our young people — lifeguards for pools and young summer mowers to keep areas mowed.

Investing in good wages makes cities grow and young people stay in our cities, as well as out-of-towners. We need to have the pools running.

Quit spending for trails. That’s overkill.

Lil Baker Joplin

