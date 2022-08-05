First, I should say that I don’t have a dog in this hunt. While my wife and I lived in Joplin for 32 great years, and raised all of our children there, we moved to enjoy retirement in rural Carthage about a year ago. I don’t think I’ve ever had much of anything negative thing to say about the city, it’s schools or it’s wonderful people. We have many friends who live and work in Joplin.
So take this for what it’s worth from an outsider’s perspective: The recent failed ballot initiative with regard to an increase in the personal property tax for Joplin residents likely deserved to lose, and it lost badly. Timing had something to do with this as we are experiencing inflationary pressures at every turn, and it’s normal for the average resident to resist yet another increase in their tax burden.
There is, however, something to be learned from this if only the city leaders will pay attention. Having worked in private industry for almost 40 years, I’ve been through a few “down” cycles. Those have always resulted in belt-tightening. Many times it is painful, but necessary.
Government — whether it is federal, state, or local — has an obligation to first provide for the safety and well-being of its citizenry. That is job one. Most everything else is a “frill,” or in other words, something that can be done without. The loss of police and fire protection is not sustainable if Joplin is to remain a growing and vibrant community.
I’d encourage the City Council to take a line-item look at the current budget, and determine those expenditures that could be classified as a frill. Cut them or do away with them. Put that money toward attracting and retaining the finest for the protection of the citizenry.
Perry Davis Carthage
