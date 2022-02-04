I attended last week's transit crisis meeting.
All four offered options are bereft of solution. They are simply plans to limp along as attempts to live with failure.
Not one of the four address the real issue — really insultingly low pay for CDL drivers.
Bureaucrats are blind to the needs of drivers. That one stubborn mindset (I call it "failure programming") with regard to competitive pay is the problem. Intransigence.
We need a ballot decision. Put it to a vote. The drivers should also consider unionization.
Michael Lively
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.