Ken Burns is an award-winning filmmaker, including some of our favorites, like “Baseball,” “The National Parks, America’s Best Idea,” and “Country Music.” There have also been some that were a little more difficult to watch, like “The Civil War” and “The Vietnam War.”
His latest is “The U.S. and the Holocaust.” This one falls into that latter category, being difficult to watch. There are many disturbing visuals in the film and even more distressing are the words and motives of a lot of those characters within the film. Of course, our first assumption is that well, they were Nazis, and you would expect frightening words. That is not the most alarming part. Too many times Americans of renown mimic some of the same words and attitudes that the villains of the film express.
I would encourage all of those that have the fortitude, watch all three parts. I also understand that this film is not for most audiences. In that case, the last 18 minutes of Part 3 avoids the most tormented visuals and gives you a hint to the parallels of events in our own recent history.
James Graham Pittsburg, Kan.
