Larry Elder, a regular Globe columnist, routinely claims there is no proof of systemic racism. His recent column about police killings of Blacks (April 12) posed the same denial about systemic racism within police ranks. He did acknowledge that there are "bad cops," even though the majority serve and protect with courage and honor. He proceeded, however, to twist several facts about Black deaths at the hands of police.
Most concerning was his misuse of statistics. He repeated a misleading statement that he has used in previous columns: "The police, in recent years, have killed more unarmed whites than Blacks." This is true in raw numbers. But it is an illegitimate use of statistics because deaths by racial groups must be interpreted not as raw numbers but as percentages of population to show how the rates compare.
Researchers at Yale and the University of Pennsylvania analyzed national deaths at the hands of police between 2015 and 2020. Their analysis showed that Blacks, armed or unarmed, were killed at 2.6 times the rate of whites. And deaths of unarmed Blacks were three times more common than those of unarmed whites. Unfortunately, the disparity continues to rise. Elder's use of raw numbers instead of incident rates per capita is either uninformed or intentionally misleading.
I encourage Elder to examine his journalistic honesty and ask the Globe whether ongoing use of Elder's columns serves our community well.
Sherry Buchanan
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.