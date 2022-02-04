I take exception to your editorial (Globe, Feb. 2) regarding Medicaid funding.
I concur with the representatives in our General Assembly who are debating and considering both sides of an issue before acting in the face of outcries from some. Deliberation among the elected representatives is the democratic process our founders who wrote the state constitution wanted for the General Assembly. If the people who started the Medicaid expansion initiative had taken time to consider and debate all of the aspects of their action, we would not be in this situation.
At a minimum, funding for the initiative for the life of the initiative should have been considered and included in the petition. Over 200 years ago, Benjamin Franklin said, “When the people find they can vote themselves money (or free benefits), that will herald the end of the republic.”
Our legislators should continue to protect the republic and debate this issue and ultimately determine a decision that is right and proper.
Dan Stehly
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.