I am 70 years old and own some guns. Too many people with mental illness seem to have guns. We need laws to prevent this without violating the Second Amendment.
I believe that these rules need to be enacted. They do not violate the Second Amendment. It just adds rules, like we have for motor vehicles.
1. Assault Weapons can only be owned by retired/honorably discharged military members and retired law enforcement. Anyone else with one has to turn it in. No one may own more than two clips for all their weapons. Any gun with clips that holds more than 12 rounds is an assault weapon.
2. No weapon can be purchased or owned by anyone under the age of 21. Weapons that are in possession of those under 18, the parents/guardians are responsible for anything that occurs by their child. A psychiatric review is required for any purchase (no different than a test for a driver's license). Each state must certify each psychiatrist who can issue an OK to purchase.
3. Weapons being carried out of gun shops/stores must be disabled and unloaded unless on a legal gun range or their home/property. Rifles are allowed in hunting seasons on hunting properties to be enabled and loaded — they must be unloaded when leaving the hunting grounds.
4. Law enforcement may make exceptions for those over 21 to have protection from bears and other wildlife in wilderness areas. A permit from wildlife officials or the sheriff is required.
Larry Rainey
Loma Linda
