I found this year’s Easter service to be exceptional — as if nearing the end of a long, dark pandemic tunnel.
The sun was shining and wonderfully warm on our church lawn, where we gathered with our congregation, which had been following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by meeting on Zoom during the winter months. Now we were surrounded by friends, blooming flowers, budding trees and sweet, fresh air. And Sunday’s message was exceptionally inclusive — a lesson for all around the world.
Our chapel on Whitney Mountain is nondenominational, led by a retired Baptist minister. He based his message around the Three Musketeers’ motto, “All for one and one for all.” As I listened to him talk about Jesus ministering to outcasts, even though it angered religious leaders of the day and even his own disciples, I thought that was a message not only for each of us in our daily lives but a good motto for political leaders as well, meaning that instead of rallying around one’s own party, it is time to work for the good of all people and find compromise solutions to the multitude of problems here and worldwide.
The past few years, we have been divided and driven by fear of others. But our culture in general, over the past few decades, has begun to realize that we are all God’s valued creations and that God does not play favorites in the ways people have in the past. God does not care about the color of our skin, our gender identity, or how well or by whom we are loved.
Generally, our society is becoming more inclusive by slowly eliminating the bits that insult or exclude those who don’t look or act just like us. A recent example was seen when Dr. Seuss’s estate decided that six of his earlier books were not sensitive to minorities and no longer gave the messages they value. This was a literary and business decision reflecting our evolving culture, not an imposed political one. Yet the first thing conservatives, who by definition are traditional and resistant to change, did was blame government and hurl the much overused “cancel culture” barb without taking time to try to understand the reasoning behind this decision.
Likewise, angry shouts of “cancel culture” arose when the commissioner of Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta, affirming that MLB supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.
Instead of attempting to understand why so many in our country wish our society to become more inclusive and respectful of others’ views, conservatives continue to endeavor to be the loudest voice in the room, obstructing any change they don’t like. (Note Neosho’s extremely disrespectful city council meeting concerning masks last year.)
Instead, let’s try to be respectful adults while communicating with each other in the spirit of the Musketeers’ “all for one and one for all."
Catherine Rhoades
Neosho
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.