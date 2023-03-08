Where is this assault on the citizens’ initiative petition process coming from?
Historically, both conservatives and progressives have used the initiative petitions (IP) process to advance measures that were important to the people but not being addressed by the General Assembly.
The IP doesn’t replace representative government; it provides an alternative to respond to issues important to the people.
I know that it is not an easy task to bring an issue or a constitutional amendment to the vote of the people. An IP campaign is never taken on lightly. It takes many months and hours upon hours of effort to get an issue certified for a ballot vote. It is a last resort response to an unresponsive legislature.
I do not agree with Cathy Jo Loy that the current IP process "allows anyone with deep pockets to change our constitution (Globe, Feb. 25). However, if the threshold of qualification (signatures needed, location, etc.) is increased, if the threshold of votes required for an IP to pass is increased, then it is likely that only those with deep pockets will be able to use the process. And where does that leave the rest of us?
The current process has served the people for over a hundred years. Through the current process people come together, talk about the issue, and the will of the majority gets things done.
This system isn’t broken, and I urge you not to believe those who say that it is. To our General Assembly I say: Leave the IP alone.
Nancy Grieb
Joplin
