The Joplin Globe needs more of Larry Elder. He is blessed with a huge following.
The GOP is not trying to limit voting, just illegal voting. Voting without proper identification is voter fraud. The power addicts want open borders for votes, making illegal immigrants citizens for voting. They want elimination of the filibuster for voters and to make Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., states for votes. They want to change the U.S. Supreme Court for votes.
The left is trying to make this a nation of one-party rule. They want to defund the police, gradually confiscate guns, indoctrinate our police and our children by the so-called cancel (cancer) culture.
President Joe Biden is leaving our country and offspring with unfeasible debt. Mars will be overpopulated before his agenda is paid for.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spent four years on hate messages, four years wasting taxpayer money and four years demonizing Trump supporters. This was inciting them. The mainstream media further incite them by calling them Nazis, terrorists, racists and other horrendous names.
Law enforcement, firefighters, religious leaders, Israel, the National Rifle Association, retired military leaders, the Border Patrol, and about 74 million patriots supported Trump. I am appalled that anyone would call them members of a cult.
The left spent four years calling me names, and now, I have one for them: SOS, Socialism on Steroids.
Norman Sills Baxter Springs, Kan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.