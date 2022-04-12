State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, can humbly appear before the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to lament the state Legislature’s inability to agree on a legislative district map as required by law. But what White doesn’t say is that he himself is partly to blame.
In 2018, Missouri voters passed with 62% the Clean Missouri initiative, which called for a nonpartisan state demographer to draw legislative districts that would be fair and of nearly equal populations.
But partisan Republicans in the state Senate would have none of it. They said voters were hoodwinked into passing the initiative, implying that we were not savvy or sophisticated enough to know what we were doing. In other words, we were too stupid.
So, Senate Republicans, including White, presented their own initiative that in effect put politics back into the redistricting process. With deceptive wording, the measure passed by a narrow margin of 51 to 49%.
But look where that savviness and superior knowledge got us. Legislators still can’t agree on how far they can tilt districts to Republican advantage. One conservative wing of the party wants a 6-2 map, six districts leaning Republican and two leaning Democratic, while radical Republicans want a 7-1 map.
This bitter fight — tempers got so hot that two Republicans had to be physically separated — has turned our state into a laughingstock. We are one of the few and possibly the only state that has not yet passed a redistricting map as constitutionally required after a census. Republicans have so fractured the Senate that they can’t work on 30-some-odd bills passed and sent by the House. They can’t legislate even a bipartisan effort like the Sexual Assault Survivors Bill of Rights, a failure that has angered women legislators of both parties.
This dysfunction has persisted past the election filing deadline for candidates, leaving some congressional hopefuls wondering whose votes they should be seeking.
This state of affairs is possible only when legislators show contempt for the collective wisdom of their voters.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
