I just finished reading the Leonard Pitts column (Globe, Sept. 24). I take issue with some of his statements. I do not believe that there is evidence that U.S. Border Patrol agents were “running down and flogging would-be Haitian immigrants.” That has been debunked in news coverage I have seen.
Maybe I missed something. Admittedly, I did not catch the video where Pitts claims agents spoke in a derogatory fashion to the assembled women and children. But the alleged “whipping” of people has been debunked.
And Pitts states, “The Trump administration made cruelty its policy, caging mothers and fathers and snatching away their children.” Wrong. That was happening as a policy that Trump inherited from the Obama-Biden administration, and Trump put a stop to it.
It upsets me very much when absolute mistruths are allowed to be disseminated as fact because they are never adequately retracted or corrected.
Pitts is one who does this from time to time. Only occasionally do his columns merit being published by the Globe.
This one surely does not.
Don Eiken
Carthage
