There is a reason the public's trust in the media is historically low and continues to fall. There really is fake news, and the Globe's editors participated in the dissemination of fake news by publishing (March 26), without any editorial correction, an opinion column from Leonard Pitts Jr. under the headline "Spokesman: He was having a bad day."
In response to the recent mass shooting in Atlanta, Pitts recklessly parroted a wanton falsehood and defamation of a sheriff's spokesman originally generated by a writer at Vox online, Aaron Rupar.
On March 17, Rupar tweeted, "'Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did' — a law enforcement official explains Robert Aaron Long's decision to kill 8 people in a strange manner." Not surprisingly, mainstream media seized upon Rupar's tweet and claimed the quoted statement was an effort made by the sheriff's office to excuse the suspect.
In his column, Pitts repeated that narrative. Pitts wrote, "'Yesterday was a really bad day for him,' said (Cherokee County, Georgia, Sheriff's Department spokesperson Jay) Baker, 'and this is what he did.' It was an odd, sympathy-for-the-devil kind of statement."
Pitts continued his defamation with, "And in so doing, this putative public servant became part of the problem for 22 million Americans of Asian heritage."
Sadly, what passes for journalism today is merely the echoing and amplification of a desired narrative, rather than seeking out and reporting facts. Even more sadly, the Globe's editors participate in this practice and fail to exercise their editorial duties.
It only requires one to actually watch a few seconds of the news conference with this sheriff's spokesman to learn what was really said. The officer was explaining to the gathered press what the suspect said to investigators. "Um, when I spoke to investigators — they interviewed him this morning — and they got the impression, that yes, he understood the gravity of it and he was pretty much fed up and he kind of at the end of his rope and yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did."
Reporting the words of confession made by the shooter to investigators was apparently not sufficiently supportive of the preferred narrative for Rupar and others like Pitts. So they clipped out a few words and ascribed them to the law enforcement officer as though he was the one excusing the shooter's conduct.
That was shameful at the time it occurred. It was even more shameful for Pitts to regurgitate that falsehood well after the truth was known. It is also shameful for the Globe to publish Pitts' misleading and deceptive column with not even a corrective editor's note when the truth is so easily available to report.
The late U.S. Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously once said, "Everyone is entitled to his own opinion but not his own facts." Pitts and the majority of the media outlets may have a preferred opinion about what happened in Atlanta, but none are entitled to lie about the facts. I am saddened that the Globe has allowed that lie to perpetuate without challenge.
John Dolence
Webb City
