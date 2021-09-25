Once more, we have words from the pen of hate held by Leonard Pitts (Globe, Sept. 24), his hogwash about immigration and men on horseback who are trying to enforce the laws on immigration while the heroine of the socialists, Nancy Pelosi, condemns these men for doing their job.
Pitts is obviously unaware of the lawful method to gain entry to America. He condemns those who came here before us, some through Ellis Island.
The American ideal is alive and well. It is those with hateful pens that wish to kill the ideal. Pitts moans about the death of George Floyd, as if each and every law enforcement person in America was guilty of killing the man. He never writes of the absence of Black Lives Matter protests in Chicago and Los Angeles over the deaths of many Black men each week.
America could be great again if Americans returned to the ideals of the framers, but that won’t happen.
Love is natural. Hate is taught.
David Turner Lamar
