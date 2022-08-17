As reported, we seniors are finally getting some help for Medicare drugs. The Inflation Reduction Act compromised too much but has started to right a wrong.
Big Pharma wrote, with a Republican majority, the Medicare prescription drug plan, which forbids government negotiating drug prices. Every other aspect of government doing business with private sector requires negotiation or competitive bids. Is it necessary to allow Big Pharma to dictate prices?
Medicaid and the Veterans Administration have negotiated for years with no apparent financial ruin to drug companies. Even foreign countries negotiate far lower costs than Medicare.
This compromised plan does not go far enough. It only covers few of the most vital and expensive drugs.
Martin Walsh
Glendale
