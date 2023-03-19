I applaud the effort by state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, to eliminate the state portion of the Missouri grocery sales tax in “Proposals to eliminate Missouri sales tax on groceries in limbo.” (Globe, March 19)
While our state Legislature considers how to ease food cost burdens, our U.S. elected officials have an opportunity to help, too, as the U.S. Farm Bill is up for reauthorization this year. It contains the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — SNAP — which can address both nutrition and equity.
This year, Congress should increase access to fresh fruits and vegetables by increasing support for produce-specific SNAP benefits in the Gus Schumacher Nutrition Incentive Program. This provides resources on top of monthly SNAP benefits for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, primarily at farmers’ markets.
Congress should also eliminate barriers to SNAP for marginalized populations, including ending the ban on former drug offenders, eliminating work requirements for college students, and permitting indigenous communities to administer SNAP and other federal nutrition programs on reservations.
I ask U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt, and U.S. Rep. Erick Burlison to support a farm bill that builds healthy, equitable and sustainable food systems.
Cynthia Levin Town And Country
