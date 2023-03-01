So interesting all the articles in the Globe about the shortage of teachers, but this is nothing new.
As a retired teacher, and having an extended family of teachers, I have heard about these issues for a long time.
Teachers are dedicated, caring and talented individuals. They go beyond their contracted time many times over for best practices possible. Unfortunately they are stymied by underfunded salaries (Missouri is 50th in the nation for salaries — yep that’s last !) and testing practices. Could that be why some go to other nearby states to teach? They are allowed in some instances $25 per school year for supplies, yet they may actually spend thousands to make the kind of classroom/learning the public expects! Yes that’s correct.
A Missouri congressman wants to pass legislation for a patriotism class. Question? If you take it and pass you get $3,000. What if you don’t for whatever reason, like time, which could be used for classroom instruction? Will you be put on a list for not taking the class? Does that make you unpatriotic?
How about tacking that onto Missouri teacher salaries instead?
Sue Doennig
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.