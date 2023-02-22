Susan Cunningham’s letter (Globe, Feb. 18) states that the militia is the National Guard. If she knew what she was talking about, she would know the militia is the people according to George Mason. That is the reason the people’s right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
I acknowledge we have a problem in this country. We have thrown the one thing that keeps society together out the window. That is God. We have judges and prosecutors who turn criminals loose. When a felon is arrested with a firearm, they are automatically guilty because by law they are barred from possessing a firearm.
Let’s get back to living by the Good Book and punishing those who break our laws. Let’s quit having children out of wedlock and restore the family. Let’s quit making excuses for that part of our society that breaks the law.
Bill Talley Carthage
