A letter was published (Globe, April 26) regarding Putin’s war in the Ukraine.
Using specious logic, the author compared Ukraine’s fight for freedom to the position of the South in the American Civil War. More outrageously, said author compared Putin to Lincoln. That is more than wrong-headed. It is despicable. Using that logic, the democratic governments of the Baltic states should also just acquiesce to Russian subjugation and brutality.
And unlike Lincoln, Putin certainly occupies no moral high ground. Ironically, the letter author posits an argument similar to one of his reference points, Neville Chamberlain.
Michael O’Leary
Joplin
