First, let me say thank you to Mel West of Columbia (Globe, June 18) for his service. If it weren’t for brave men like him, we might not be writing letters to the editor.
Having said that, I have a few disagreements with him.
There is no comparison between owning automobiles and firearms. Owning firearms is a right protected by the Constitution while operating an automobile is a privilege granted by the state.
He then argues that every gun must be registered. No way — that is what dictators like because they know where to go when they decide to confiscate.
He also says each owner must take a test to be certain they know how to handle a gun. If that is true, we should have to take a test of the issues when we vote to make sure what we are voting for and why.
West says the value of guns should be taxed. When we buy a firearm, we pay a tax. Each gun owner must take out insurance to help those who are harmed by guns. So the innocent must pay for the sins of the lawbreakers. Not fair.
He also wants severe penalties for those who do not comply. I could go for this just as soon as liberal prosecutors and judges slap severe penalties on those who commit crimes already on the books.
I have been shooting for 65 years and have never pointed a gun at another person. I have never fired a shot that would endanger another person or property. If his proposals were to become law, only the very rich and criminals would have guns. The Second Amendment has not changed. The framers knew what they were doing and that human nature has not changed.
So, while I respect his right to express his opinion, I disagree.
Bill Talley Carthage
