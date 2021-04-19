Perry Davis (Globe, April 15) is confused over the difference between immigrants coming into the country illegally and asylum seekers. Crossing the border to flee oppression and violence is not illegal.
According to U.S. and international law, these asylum seekers from Central America must be heard. If their cases are judged to be legitimate, they must be given refuge. If not, they are sent back to their home countries. That is not treason, as Davis suggests. It is the law.
Davis then irrationally leaps from this confusion to describe yet another GOP conspiracy theory, something about a “political elite” in the Democratic Party that wants to build a nanny state to sustain its power. That’s just nuts.
Look, the Democratic Party is just trying to help families and small businesses survive this pandemic so we can all get back to normal. We, Democrats and Republicans, all want that.
No conspiracy here, just people doing their best to get us out of this mess.
Gerard Attoun
Joplin
