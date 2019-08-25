Steps can be taken to reduce gun deaths
David Turner concludes his letter (Aug. 17) by saying, “Guns are not the problem any more than cars are the cause of highway crashes and deaths.”
He may be on to something. Let’s take him at his word and consider how measures that have in fact reduced traffic fatalities might suggest solutions to the growing problem of gun violence.
Now even though outlawing cars has never been seriously considered, that doesn’t mean we threw up our hands and said that nothing can be done. Instead, cars have been made safer by laws requiring use of seatbelts and the installation of airbags. Also, recognizing how deadly a car can be in the hands of an untrained, irresponsible driver, we require anyone who gets behind the wheel to have passed both a written test and a driving test.
It’s true that we still have way too many traffic fatalities, but would it really make sense if we just automatically allowed anyone and everyone older than 16 to drive any sort of vehicle?
Similarly, although requiring background checks for gun purchases or strict restrictions on high-capacity magazines would of course not end gun deaths, such measures just might make the sort of mass shootings that happened in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, less likely.
We’d be just as free and probably a little safer, and no one would be taking away your car or your gun.
Paul Teverow
Joplin
--------------------------------------------
Consider alternatives to Range Line
Heaven forbid we might have an original thinker on the Joplin City Council who could see the vast potential for new development somewhere in the city other than along Range Line Road, which is already congested and a nightmare to drive almost any hour of the day.
I don’t understand the inability to consider new development in other very viable parts of the city. I avoid Range Line when at all possible, and it apparently is something a lot of people do given the failure of so many businesses along it.
There is so much potential on the west side of Joplin. The old race track between Seventh Street and Junge Boulevard is a prime example. A Menards and a full-service grocery store there would be a gold mine. It would be accessible and convenient for huge residential areas and would also be a draw for Galena, Kansas, residents.
Is there no one on the council who can see beyond the end of their nose?
Dianne Slater
Joplin
------------------------------------------
Carol Stark a bright light in dark world
I would like to express my deepest sympathies to you all for the loss of your dear friend and executive editor, Carol Stark.
As has been said often, she was a very bright light in a dark world. I didn’t know Carol except through her editorial columns and the two times I spoke to her over the phone, but I will always be grateful that her life touched mine.
Her wisdom, kindness, intelligence and humor emanated in her writing and her voice. I will always wish I had been able to meet her in person and have a chat with her over a cup of coffee.
You are in my prayers for peace and comfort.
Diann Hays
Carthage
---------------------------------------------
Governor should help 100,000 Missouri kids
To Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, I would say that true leadership requires dealing with serious situations that exist while in office, not making someone else the scapegoat for circumstances.
Faced with questions about the more than 100,000 Missouri children who have been abruptly dropped from Medicaid despite still qualifying, the Parson administration has been quick to blame everyone and everything else — the previous administration, the economy and, of course, Medicaid participants themselves.
When 100,000 children can’t get health care, it does not matter whether you were initially to blame. The Parson administration has ignored this situation for 19 months. If it wasn’t its fault to begin with, its negligence and deflection over the past year and a half certainly makes it its fault now.
Gov. Parson, you want to continue to be the leader of our state. It’s time for you to show real leadership and stop passing the buck and make sure Missouri’s children are covered.
Ellen Broglio
Joplin
---------------------------------------------------
Trump violates tenets of decency, humanity
The man who currently lives at the White House (when he is not off golfing and charging taxpayers for staying at one of his properties) was quoted in an interview (Aug. 21) as saying, “I was put here by people to do a great job, and that’s what I’m doing.” He also said, “And nobody’s done a job like I’ve done.”
He is correct insofar as the last sentence of this quote, “And nobody’s done a job like I’ve done.”
He has violated all tenets of humanity and decency when it involves immigrants; he has drastically weakened the EPA; he is beholden to the NRA and oil and gas companies; and he is doing all he can to increase drilling rights on public lands and decrease the size of some of the national monuments in order to allow extraction industries to move into what had been protected national treasures.
He has belittled (and worse) four congresswomen with whom he does not agree; he has used the power and influence of the office of the president to flex his muscle with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until Netanyahu barred entry for two of those women into Israel.
He has insulted so many foreign leaders that it is practically impossible to keep count, and in each instance, he has weakened the stature and reputation of our country.
However, he can find no fault with Vladimir Putin even though all of our national security agencies and the state department know that Russia (in effect, Putin) has and continues to try to influence our elections and our trust of our election outcomes. (Where is Republican outrage over that?)
He is the first president since Gerald Ford in 1976 to not release his tax returns, supposedly because he is under audit, though the IRS says someone under audit is not prohibited from releasing his tax returns.
He cries foul any time anyone calls him on his lying, his deceit, his manipulation, yet he continues to lie, operate by deceit and manipulate the facts surrounding any subject to try to make himself look better.
At his campaign rallies, he continues to say outrageous things about individuals he sees as opponents (politicians or nonpoliticians). There is so much more I could say, but you get my drift.
Yes, nobody’s done a job like he has done. When will the wreckage, the lies, the hate, the mean-spiritedness end?
Whenever it does, there will be so very much work to be done to try to right the ship.
Marsha S. Miller
Webb City
---------------------------------------------------
Fondly remembering Carol Stark
Every day, I thank the Lord for my blessings, known and unknown. Carol Stark was both kinds of blessings because although we never met face to face, we were in touch for years.
That is why I try to give “flowers in words” to those who are helpful in so many ways.
Carol was so willing always to make things meaningful. There were times when we were connected by telephone and mail, not just published articles. I felt the sharing whenever we discussed certain items. Our telephone conversations were so enjoyable until we finally had to hang up because Carol would say, “I’ve got to get to work.”
And work was her passion, which benefited all in one way or another.
I would like to share a couple of things that were in the mail to her — not published. It is a small world, isn’t it?
When Carol and her friends were going to Pawhuska, Oklahoma, to check out the Pioneer Woman Mercantile and Osage Indians’ history, I sent her a book about the Harvest Moon American Indian Festival, held in Kansas City, Missouri, on Troost and 31st Avenue each October, of which my late nephew, Harry Reaves Jr.. was overseer.
She mentioned a book she had been reading, “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI,” by David Grann.
I have that book; it tells about the Osage Indians in Oklahoma. I also told her of the Pioneer Woman Museum in Ponca City, Oklahoma, where I am in a picture with the statue there. Her article, “Pawhuska trip takes a detour” was published Sunday, May 13, 2018.
(Lincoln School students were in Pawhuska for basketball games each year. We were host to their team when they came to Joplin. That’s how we know about Pawhuska.)
In May 2018, another unpublished item she had was a picture of my great-grandson, Jaelin Smith, introducing Joplin’s black history to his school, the David Starr Jordan Middle School in Studio City, California. In the pictures, you can see images of The Joplin Globe on the blackboard. The students were so elated they wrote comments around the display. “Pride, Hero, Hard Worker, Amazing.” I was also included in pictures he showed that day of Joplin’s East Town mural.
Carol was so proud that The Joplin Globe was being used as the introduction of black history at that school.
May The Joplin Globe continue with the freedom of printed articles as a memorial to Carol.
Warm, heartfelt sympathy to all, especially her family. She will be missed so much.
Betty J. Smith
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.