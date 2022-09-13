Patrick Buchanan has it wrong (Globe, Sept. 8). Liberals do not detest Middle America.
Liberals do detest racists, sexists and xenophobes. They detest people who try to get government to impose their religious views on the entire country. They detest people who support violence and insurrection. They detest people who do not support and defend the Constitution.
Liberals (and many conservatives) detest those types of people, regardless of where they live or to which political party they belong.
They don’t detest Middle America.
Bret B. Baker
Grove, Okla.
