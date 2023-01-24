I am decidedly pro-life. I don’t believe in capital punishment, nor do I believe in elective abortion.
I believe that life begins at conception, as a scientific fact, not as a matter of religion.
Two haploid cells come together and make a unique diploid cell, that undergoes growth, division and differentiation to become a human being distinctly different from either of the parents. An A-positive mother and a B-positive father can and do have O-negative children for whom they cannot be a blood donor.
I believe that life begins at conception; if someone wants to dispute that I will ask them to settle in their mind when they think life begins. Is it fetal heartbeat? Quickening? Ability to survive outside the womb? Clamping the umbilical cord? Ability to crawl? It is disingenuous to say, I don’t know when life begins, but it isn’t worth protecting until?
As a pediatrician, I was asked by the obstetrician to help care for women whose baby had a prenatal diagnosis considered incompatible with life outside the womb. I only remember one case when the prenatal diagnosis was wrong. The child was suspected to not have kidneys, thereby causing the lungs to develop inadequately and not be able to oxygenate the blood adequately. When the baby was having a little trouble breathing, we were not surprised and not aggressive about treatment. When the child made some urine, we knew our prenatal diagnosis was wrong and were able to provide treatment.
Usually, the prenatal diagnosis of incompatibility with life was correct, and we would deliver the infant, clean, dry, and warm the child and let the parents hold the baby as long as they wanted. On these occasions, when the baby died, I liked to say to the parents, “All anyone can ask out of life is to die loved, and your baby was loved.”
I don’t know how I would say that with an elective abortion.
Sometimes the mother has a condition that requires a treatment that is risky to the fetus — we need to treat the mother, just not recklessly.
Life isn’t easy.
Fredric Wheeler Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.