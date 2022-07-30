The vote on Proposition Public Safety will be cast Tuesday. It is a significant opportunity for the people to make an impact on local governance.
While there is no doubt the pay and retirement issue has reached a crisis point, I am convinced that there must be an alternative to a property tax. However, the Joplin City Council ignored my request for alternatives, perhaps understandably.
Growth is a high priority in the business community.
Joplin’s budget for fiscal year 2022 totals $129 million. A need of $9 million annually is estimated to fix the public safety problem. Yes, some taxes are restricted to specific uses, as a column noted (Globe, July 29), but most funds are not. An alternative could mean reallocating part of 7% of the total budget and delaying some projects. It would be OK with me.
As a retiree, I don’t place city growth at the top of my personal priority list.
Joplin police protect not just 50,000 Joplin residents but the shopping population of 150,000 who visit from outside the city limits. It’s not a fair distribution. I believe a plan B must and will emerge if the proposition is defeated. The police and firefighters certainly deserve the raise, and competition demands it. I urge all responsible residents to vote on this important issue
Jim Wheeler Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.