Editor’s Note: The following letter was sent to Zone 1 Joplin City Council and to the Globe.
Has the Joplin City Council done its due diligence regarding the very real retention problem in our police department?
I ask because in all the publicity surrounding the proposed property tax increase I have yet to see evidence that delay or cancellation of alternative projects and budget items have been considered.
Surely policing would warrant a higher priority than other things like sidewalks that few use or renovating City Hall, items mentioned by Robert Scott (Globe, July 2).
I realize that disaster relief funds are restrictive as to use, but I also know that other money exists and is generally fungible.
I request you address this and list feasible alternatives for public consideration. Lacking such information, I must join Scott in opposing the tax increase.
Jim Wheeler Joplin
