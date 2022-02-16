I certainly hope the Joplin Board of Education makes a very good plan to “give back” sick days to teachers who were out for various COVID-19 reasons.
These are some of the most dedicated people working these days. Even when they were sick they still had to make sure things were in place at school. Just an observation, but I’ll bet a lot of them got COVID-19 from some contact at school.
Since COVID-19 has been an issue for more than two years, I thought the board would have had a plan in place long before this.
Sue Doennig
Joplin
