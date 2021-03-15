I disagree with Roy Winans’ suggestion (Globe, March 7) that every American should vote in person and stop mail-in voting.
Almost one in every seven Americans is age 65 or older. More than 44% of people age 75 and older report having a difficulty in physical functioning. Mail-in balloting allowed many older people and people with disabilities to mail in their vote in the last election; there were long lines of people waiting to vote at many polling stations across the nation.
If everyone had been required to go in person to the polls, this last record-setting election would have been a mess.
By 2040, the number of older people in the United States will reach 82.3 million compared with the roughly 50 million-plus today.
To require standing in line would be to suppress the vote of older Americans and Americans with disabilities.
Older Americans, as a group of registered voters, are the most likely age group to vote. The FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and more than 60 court cases found our last election to be fair and essentially nonfraudulent, excluding the upcoming Georgia case.
As for the concern of the still-registered dead voting, few made it to the polls in the last election.
Ralph Williams
Joplin
