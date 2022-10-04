Hooray for recycling!
Every day, I throw many things in the trash, but I make an effort to throw even more things into our recycling bins in the garage, which my husband takes to Joplin Recycling Center every week.
My diligence with recycling started a few years ago, when I told my husband I was going to throw something away. He raised an eyebrow at me and said, “Away? There is no ‘away’. You’re just moving your trash somewhere else.”
That got me thinking: If I am producing and throwing away this much trash every day, and every one of my neighbors is doing the same, then how much trash per year is that?
A small mountain, for sure. Perhaps even a big mountain.
I started to imagine what our yard would look like if we did not have trash pickup, and if we never recycled anything. Before long, it would be filled up with rubbish. Then we would have three choices: burn, bury or recycle.
Of course, burning some things, especially plastics, puts nasty toxic smoke in the air. And if we buried all our trash without doing any recycling, that small mountain would start growing rather quickly in our own backyard, eventually to the level of our windows and, finally, up to the roof. One potential solution would be to throw my trash away over the fence, into my neighbor’s yard. Unfortunately, it would probably bounce right back, along with some bonus trash for emphasis. Or I could become one of those trashy people who throws all their litter out of their car while driving down a beautiful road in the country. I don’t want to be that person. So to me, what makes the most sense is to recycle as much as possibly can.
That is why I really hope that the Joplin City Council will decide to make weekly recycling happen, along with weekly trash pickup.
We ought to take responsibility for our own rubbish, and put as much of it as possible back into circulation, whether by recycling, reusing or making compost. Because it is true — there is no “away.”
Maria Bailey
Joplin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.