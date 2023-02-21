Bill Press, in his column, (Globe, Feb. 16) “Biden exposed perfidy of Republicans” successfully pointed out many Republicans from Newt Gingrich to George W. Bush to many of today’s politicians have for some strange reason tried to destroy Social Security. Why? It is not welfare. It is not part of the debt ceiling. It is a highly successful retirement program which employees earn after paying while working.
In millions of cases, it is survival. The alternative is increasing the debt ceiling for us supporting them in their old age. Who would you rather have support them, themselves or you?
Social Security is a separate account — FICA or Payroll Tax — which is fully funded. In fact, it lends its $2.9 trillion to help support the debt.
Martin Walsh
Glendale
