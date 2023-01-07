That's U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, leading the small pack trying and prevent Kevin McCarthy from being Speaker of the House, playing right into the hands of the Democrats.
No doubt Gaetz sees himself in that role. I'm waiting for him to rip open his shirt and reveal his Superman ... pajamas.
All he is doing and/or is going to accomplish by this arrogant attempt to be the "people's hero" is give the Democrats a foot up in the next election. This small pack of self-serving egotists is creating havoc for the entire nation.
What's wrong with this picture?
Dianne Slater
Joplin
