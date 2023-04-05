Day after day there is another mass shooting in the news; it’s almost a daily occurrence.
People wring their hands and come up with all kinds of speculation about how and why this is happening. How about this — how about stepping back and looking at the big picture?
What happens immediately after one of these nightmares? They become major news, covered repeatedly, day after day until one becomes overshadowed by another.
Virtually every time, the shooter is a troubled individual craving attention and do they ever get it — big time! Of course, they don’t gain anything by their actions except momentary fame, but that alone is enough motivation for a troubled mind.
The media does not create the problems these individuals have, but they provide an attention-getting platform, focused solely on the shooter no matter how vile their actions.
Of course, we all have a need to know and be informed, but we do not need the constant repetition of the gory details. Clearly the instigators are troubled and need help, their very actions display that, but we do not need to make them the main focus of the daily news, major articles in national magazines and TV interviews.
All that attention and money would be better served to identify and treat these individuals. In almost every case, they were known to be troubled; and in almost every case they had acted out before, but no one paid serious attention. After the fact is not the time to focus on them.
And sensationalizing their actions only encourages others to seek the same attention.
Dianne Slater
Joplin
