In response to the new article “Gunshot in America,” (Globe, April 8), all I hear on the news and read in papers is “gun violence.”
I understand the political left wants the guns Americans own.
Consider this: A rock in bad hands killed Abel. A rock in good hands killed Goliath. It isn’t about the rock. It is about mentally ill people pointing a gun at a 9-year-old and pulling the trigger.
If our newspapers would print the truth about mass murders, perhaps a real effort to protect the public by providing places for the mentally ill would stop these mass murders.
As long as the media preach gun violence, nothing will change.
It isn’t about the rock!
David Turner
Lamar
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.