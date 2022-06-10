Suppose, just for an instant, that the Supreme Court had before them a case that would modify the current interpretation of the Second Amendment having to do with the right to bear arms. This would obviously create a very tense atmosphere with passions running high.
Now also suppose that some lunatic attempted to do bodily harm to a justice likely to vote in favor of the Second Amendment modification. Suppose that lunatic was a card-carrying member of the Republican Party and a known supporter of former President Donald Trump.
Now lets picture the newsworthiness of this occurrence, and the amount of coverage this threat to a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice would generate in our media and on Capitol Hill. It would dominate the news cycle for weeks, if not months.
Now lets reflect upon the assassination attempt that was successfully foiled against Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and the resulting coverage by the media and action by our legislators
My point? We have a two-tiered major news media in this country that supports a two-tiered system of justice. This did not happen overnight, and it will take a while for this to be corrected. It likely will have to begin in the schools, and we are just now beginning to see the genesis of this movement.
Perry Davis Carthage
